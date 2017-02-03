Armed robbery in Bettendorf, suspect at large

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) — Officials are looking for the man they say robbed Ann’s Hallmark Shop, 886 Middle Road, Thursday night, February 2, 2017.

City officials say the suspect entered the store around 6:38 p.m. and walked behind the counter where two store employees were standing. He was holding a small, silver knife, when he ordered the employees to empty both cash registers into a paper bag. The suspect took the money and fled the store to the west on foot.

The suspect was described as a younger 20’s black male with average build and height (approximated at 5’11 and 175 pounds). He was wearing a light colored pair of jeans that had tears in the upper left pant leg, black shoes, black gloves, dark color stocking cap, black zip up hooded sweatshirt, which was pulled up over his head, and a red bandana covering his face.

An undisclosed amount was taken from the cash registers.

If anyone has information please contact the police department at 563-344-4024.

