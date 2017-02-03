Buddy Holly killed 58 years ago in Iowa plane crash

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa (KWQC) – A plane carrying three of rock and roll’s biggest stars crashed in an Iowa cornfield at around 1 a.m. on Feb. 3, 1959.

Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and J.P. Richardson, known as the Big Bopper, all died.

The three were in the middle of a 24-town “Winter Dance Party” tour and had just performed in Clear Lake when their plane went down five miles northwest of an airport in Mason City, Iowa.

Of the three stars, Holly, 22 at the time of his death, by far had the largest impact on popular music.

Holly inspired countless other musical acts in his short life, including The Beatles, who chose their name based on an insect because Holly’s group was known as “The Crickets.”

His death also left a permanent mark on police protocol, as Holly’s pregnant wife according to reports learned the news on TV and suffered a miscarriage because of psychological trauma.

Afterward, police began a policy of not releasing the names of victims killed in accidents until next of kin had been notified, according to Time Magazine.

The plane crash was immortalized in singer Don McLean’s 1971 ballad “American Pie,” which dubbed the event “the day the music died.”

Fans will gather on Feb. 3, 2017 at a memorial in Clear Lake and in Holly’s hometown of Lubbock, Texas to mark the 58th anniversary of his death.