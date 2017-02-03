Davenport West students prepare for robotics competition

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) — Students at Davenport West High School are learning some life skills through robots. An after-school club is getting ready for a big competition, as classmates work together on building a bot that can win.

“On the robot side, you really have to use the design process. You go through and you pick which elements of the game you want to score. In the FTC game we decided we want to shoot particles into the center. Once we picked that problem, we went through and we brainstormed how we want to build our robot to complete this task” – Kailey Fellner, Senior West High School

“Everything our students learn in class in our career academy and in their core classes they get to apply towards a real life project here.” Jason Franzenburg, Teacher

The super qualifier competition is next week at Pleasant Valley. Students have also made some replacement parts for the school, saving the money for the district.