JOB OPENING: Full-time Video Journalist

JOB DESCRIPTION: Do you love to tell stories? Do you want to know everyone’s secret? Do you love shooting video as much as you love writing to it? Then, KWQC-TV6 wants you. KWQC-TV6 is the number 1 station for news in the Quad Cities and we are looking for our next great video journalist. The self-starter must have strong reporting and writing skills, in addition to the ability to shoot and edit. Our next video journalist must know the news doesn’t stop when we’re off the air. He or she must have the ability to juggle multiple news platforms, including websites and various social media applications. He or she is also responsible for care and upkeep of equipment and vehicles. All of this, while being able to work under deadline pressures. The applicant should also note requirements to alternative schedules as necessary.

QUALIFICATIONS: The qualified applicant will have a college degree with previous experience in a newsroom as a reporter, photographer, and/or video journalist. Must have a valid drivers’ license and be insurable.

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS: Must be able to lift and/or carry and manage news photography and lighting equipment. You are also frequently exposed to outside conditions.

TO APPLY:

Qualified applicants can download an application and email it along with a resume to: somalley@kwqc.com

https://mgtvkwqc.files.wordpress.com/2017/02/kwqc-pre-employment-application-fillable.pdf

EOE M/F/D/V ~ Drug screen required.

KWQC-TV6 is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate in the hiring, training, or promotion of employees by reasons of race, color, religion, sex, marital status, physical or mental handicap, disability, sexual orientation, veteran status, national origin, or age.

Please indicate in your correspondence exactly where you heard of this opening.