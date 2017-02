MILAN, Ill (KWQC) – Firefighters are on the scene of a fire in the 200 block of Hilltop Court in Milan. It started in the garage and firefighters used a winch to pull out the garage door, so they could put out the hot spots. Some can be seen coming from the attached garage.

A man, child and dog got out of the home safely.

Milan police, Blackhawk fire and Coyne Center fire crews responded.