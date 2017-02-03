Iowa bill seeks to prohibit ‘sanctuary’ cities

Related Coverage County attorney weighs in on President Trump’s sanctuary city order

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa legislative panel has approved a bill to restrict the state, cities, counties and universities from enacting policies that prevent them from helping to carry out federal immigration laws.

The Des Moines Register reports the legislation prohibits enacting so-called sanctuary cities, which are municipalities that have adopted policies limiting local cooperation with federal immigration officials in some way.

About two dozen people attended a hearing Thursday to speak in opposition to the bill. No one except for two Republican lawmakers who voted to advance the bill spoke in favor of the changes.

Republican Rep. Steven Holt of Denison says the bill is the result of thousands of Iowa residents demanding enforcement of immigration laws. He says it’s not racist or mean spirited to enforce the law.