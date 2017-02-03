Man shot in Dubuque, suspect arrested in Elizabeth, Ill.

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWQC) — One man was arrested after fleeing from the scene of a shooting Friday morning, February 3, 2017.

The incident happened around 7:34 a.m. Dubuque Police responded to a disturbance involving shots fired in the 2100 block of Jackson Street.

When officers arrived, they were directed to the alley east of Jackson Street where they found a 32-year-old man who had a gun shot wound to his upper leg.

After an initial investigation, police say there was an argument between the injured man and anther man inside 2150 Jackson Street. The argument escalated to a physical altercation that moved outside to the rear of the home.

During the fight, the man was shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of what are thought to be non-life threatening injuries.

The shooter was gone when police arrived. A suspect vehicle description was sent to surrounding law enforcement agencies and the vehicle believed to be related to this incident was stopped in Elizabeth, Ill. The driver was arrested on charges unrelated to the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing and additional charges are possible. Police say there is no indication the general public is in danger as it pertains to this incident.

Anyone with information on this incident or others, is asked to call the Dubuque Police Department at 563-589-4415 or Crime Stoppers at 800-747-0117 or 563-588-0714.