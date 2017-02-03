More dogs removed from south-central Iowa property

Related Coverage Officials say several dead dogs found on Sandyville property

SANDYVILLE, Iowa (AP) — The Animal Rescue League of Iowa says more dogs have been removed from a Sandyville property in south-central Iowa where at least three dead dogs were found.

Officials say 19 living dogs and three dead ones in various states of decomposition were found Wednesday and Thursday on the property. Necropsies have been ordered to determine the cause of death of the dogs, which were found with collars still on the carcasses.

Officials say one dog was severely injured by other dogs and was rushed to a veterinarian in an attempt to save it.

The 18 other dogs were taken in by the Animal Rescue League, which hopes to eventually put the dogs up for adoption.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and pursuing possible animal cruelty charges.