My Ability – Part 1

MOLINE, Ill (KWQC) – A cold quiet winter night outside of Wharton fieldhouse. But inside, the crowd roars. The mat sqeaks and squeals as one, after another wrestler face-off. Desmond Almanza among them

” The great thing about Desmond is that he has heart. He goes up there and fights and never gives up.”

On this night looking for yet another win, another change to beat the odds. Because when Desmond steps on the the mat, this is what we hear (crowd roars). And this, (silence) is what he hears. It’s been this way since he was three years old.

“I was sitting the backseat with my mother and my little brother by a stop light and a MetroLink bus hit us from behind.”

He sustained multiple fractures to his face. Surgery after surgery followed and as he started to recover, another setback: He contracted meningitis. Soon, vision in one eye faded and then, near silence. His hearing all but gone. But as he grew, the little boy became more determined than ever. He learned sign language, took years of speech therapy and then, “It was hard at first because I didn’t know how to communicate very well with the hearing loss.”

He aimed even higher. He wanted to wrestle. His mother was anxious at first.

“He has so much against him. You watch the other kids, people are screaming for them ‘do this do that’. He doesn’t get any of that. He goes out there by himself and does it.”

But he is no longer out there by himself. The coach gets his attention and then Brenda goes to work.

“Whatever the coach is talking about, shoot, create signs on the fly because I don’t know the terminology of what he’s supposed to be doing.”

The interpreter spends her days at school, evenings and weekends in gyms. Sometimes, finding herself getting caught up in the excitement.

“I’m yelling like a crazy person, right?”

“He always is like, calm down.”

At first, some competitors shied away, not wanting to compete against someone with a ‘disability’.

“I guess they weren’t comfortable wrestling with a deaf person. They probably didn’t like it very much.”

But that would pass as Desmond piled up win, after win.

“Some would say I probably wouldn’t be able to do it, but I proved them wrong.”

His coach, a wrestler who knows what it’s like to be a champion, also knows what it takes to overcome obstacles to get there. He is hearing impaired, too.

“I know that struggle. I know what its like to not be able to totally hear. Gotta be more aware. He’s gotta watch for visual cues. But he can still do it. He doesn’t let it stop him. He doesn’t let it get in the way.”

And in doing so, inspiring others around him to work even harder.

“He brings so much spirit. The other day, 2 points, he did a take-down. We jumped up. We loved it.”

Proving to others and himself that what some call disabilities, can be overcome through hard work and determination.

“For him to know that he can do whatever he wants to do and deaf people can do whatever they put their mind to.”

“I know this is just the beginning for him.”

So on this mat, on a cold winter night, the fire burns deep in a young man building a future, one match at a time.

“I feel very good about myself. I don’t want to let it be a barrier for anything that I want to do. I fight through that barrier and do the best I can.”

“Winner, Desmond Almanza”