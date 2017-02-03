Suspect captured in fatal Moline shooting; victim ID’d – UPDATED

UPDATE: The Rock Island County Coroner has released the name of the shooting victim as 23-year-old Keswan T. Simmons of Moline. The preliminary autopsy shows he died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

UPDATE: Police say the suspect, 22-year-old Kaleb Mallek, was caught in Iowa City, Iowa. He was arrested and was being held in Iowa City. Police tell us he is being charged with aggravated battery with a fire arm and is being held on a one million dollar bond.

Moline Police officials planned to meet with the Rock Island County States Attorney today draw up additional charges.

According to police, Rock Island Coroner Brian Gustafson is expected to release the name of the victim later on Friday, February 3, 2017.

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) – Moline police are investigating a fatal shooting.

Police responded to a shots fired called around 10 p.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2017 at the Westwood Terrace Apartments parking lot.

They confirmed with TV6 a male was found on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.

Witnesses say a red four door vehicle left the scene at a high rate of speed crashing through a vinyl fence.

The suspect is still at large.

If you have any information called Moline police or Crime Stoppers.