Quad Cities travel ban rally planned for Feb. 4

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) – Laura Winton, a graduate student at Western Illinois University, created a Facebook event hoping to draw a small group of people together to voice their opinions about Trump’s recent travel ban.

But, less than a week later, Winton’s event had over 200 people listed as “going.” That’s not all, over 550 people marked themselves as “interested” in the event.

Winton says now she thinks hundreds will attend the rally set for Saturday, Feb. 4 at Rock Island’s Federal Building (211 19th St.).

The WIU student says she initially thought of the idea after considering how some of her classmates, originally from some of the countries listed on that ban, must be feeling.

“Instead of sitting around and feeling bad, just get some people together,” said Winton. “I thought it would be a very small protest, just me and a few friends. You know I wrote to, originally, people I knew, and then I started expanding out.”

Winton has planned poetry readings, performances and even speakers for the event. She also said she has had people reach out to her wanting to get involved.

One of those volunteers was Kellyn Cochran, who reached out to Winston on Facebook.

“If one person in the Quad Cities is scared and is alone, I want them to see that maybe it will be ten people out here, maybe it will be 500, but they are not alone,” said Cochran. “We are all scared, and we are all doing something and we are all standing up for each other.”

Winton is inviting people to bring signs and come join her and the volunteers.

There is a warning in the event description on Facebook that there may be people unhappy with the rally. But, Winton wants to remind people this is a peaceful event .

The rally starts at noon on Feb. 3. For more information, head to the event’s page on Facebook.