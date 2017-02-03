Scott County Sheriff warns of phone scam

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) — The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a phone scam targeting people in the county. Officials reported on their website that they have received numerous phone calls from the community that a Deputy Mark Adams contacted them advising them that they have an arrest warrant.

They say this is a scam.

According to officials, the scammer is telling potential victims that an arrest warrant can be paid off by providing information from a pre-paid debit card. They are also using names of county personnel and calling from area code 563 in an attempt to make the scam sound more realistic.

Officials say to be cautious when providing information over the phone and remember that the Sheriff’s Office does not ask for money or credit card information over the phone.

This is currently being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office