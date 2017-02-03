Trial delayed for Iowa mother in trash can baby case

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The trial has been delayed for an Iowa woman accused of trying to flush her newborn down a toilet and then leaving it for dead in a trash can.

Ashley Hautzenrader, 22, of Davenport, Iowa, is now accused of attempted murder after police say she left her newborn baby in a trash can on May 8, 2016. (Johnson Co. Jail)
Court records say Ashley Hautzenrader is charged with attempted murder and child endangerment. Her trial was scheduled for Feb. 14. The new starting date is Aug. 15.

University of Iowa police have said Hautzenrader gave birth May 8 in a bathroom at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Police say Hautzenrader tried to flush the baby down a toilet and then put it in a pillowcase and left it in the trash. The child was soon found alive.

Hautzenrader, who lives in Davenport, told authorities she left the baby in the trash because she thought the child had died.

