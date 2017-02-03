viral-facebook-post-brings-in-birthday-cards-for-bettendorf-teen

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) – Less than a month ago, Holly Kay posted on her Facebook page, asking her friends to send cards to her son for his 14th birthday. Little did she know, people from all over the world would see that post and would help her son, Mitchell have the best birthday yet.

Kay says Mitchell also has autism, and it hasn’t always been easy.

“We have had birthday parties in the past and nobody shows, so it’s been heartbreaking for me as a parent and horrible for him,” Kay said.

She says she was determined his birthday this month wouldn’t be like that.

“I thought this year, I’m going to do something different, I’m going to share a post with all my friends and see if we can get him 100 birthday cards in the mail from all over,” Kay said.

Now, more than 4,000 shares later, that is what’s happening.

“I don’t know, it’s just I’m so overwhelmed,” she said. “I just feel so much love.”

Birthday cards and gifts have been rolling in for Mitchell from all over the world, from people she says they don’t even know.

She says the out pour of support for her son gives her a restored faith in humanity.

“For him to see all these people [who] have never met him, shows so much kindness for him, and not look at him and think ‘this childs autistic you know we’re not going to give him the time of day’ they are saying ‘oh my gosh, he’s autistic who cares?'” Kay said.

Kay says she only hopes those making this possible for Mitchell know how much of an impact it’ll have on him.

“They’re going to change his life forever and that’s one thing that I hope that they all understand that every single person is changing his life,” Kay said.

If you would like to send a birthday card to Mitchell, you can mail them to:

Mitchell Kay

28 Parklane Circle

Bettendorf, Iowa 52722

Kay says after getting hundreds of messages a day for Mitchell, she has decided to throw a birthday party for him. The party is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 17 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Bettendorf Community Center. She says anyone is invited to help make this Mitchell’s best birthday ever.