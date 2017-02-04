A large drag racing event slotted to return to Cordova is said to be a win for all

Related Coverage World Series coming back to Cordova International Raceway

CORDOVA, Ill. (KWQC) — Racers are ready to rev their engines as the official plans for the return of the World Series of Drag Racing are unveiled.

The racing event was traditionally held in Cordova for the last 60 years, until 2016 when it was moved to Memphis. Local fans were upset when the tracks were quiet last August.

Cordova International Speedway President and General Manager, Rod Wolton, said he and his team were advocating for the it to return to the QCA. “We’ve worked hard to get the management to realize it needs to come back,” said Wolton.

He said the speedway was a hostile place to be in 2016. He said some fans expressed their anger and even planned to boycott the raceway until the event returned. “All I heard was the problems that people were going to boycott the track and all that kind of stuff,” said Wolton.

Joe Taylor, President of Quad Cities Convention and Visitor’s Bureau says he is glad to see the race back where it belongs. “The track was quiet (last year), completely quiet that weekend and so that was totally different, a different kind of summer than we’ve been used to,” said Taylor.

Wolton and Taylor are predicting the event to bring in an economic boost for nearby businesses. Taylor said the race brings in about $750,000 in a two day span. “They really needed that business for small cafes, gas stations, and everything along that line,” said Wolton.

Details were announced to the public at a racing banquet hosted in Clinton. Wolton said the race will be held on it’s traditional weekend, August 25 and 26.