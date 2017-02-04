Accident slows traffic on Brady Street

By Published: Updated:
Brady Street accident

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – A three-car accident temporarily tangled traffic on Brady street on Saturday afternoon.

Just before noon on February 4, police responded to a three-car accident at the intersection of Brady Street and Locust Street. One car had flipped and was lying on its roof.

Police say all the victims sustained only minor injuries, though the driver of the flipped vehicle was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Two lanes of traffic were closed on Brady Street until the accident could be cleared, and traffic was temporarily backed up on Locust Street as well.

There is currently no word on the cause of the accident.

Stay tuned to KWQC-TV6 News and KWQC.com for more information as this story continues to develop.

