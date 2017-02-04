Charges filed against woman over dead dogs found on property

Related Coverage More dogs removed from south-central Iowa property

SANDYVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Animal torture and other charges have been filed against a woman after several dead, injured and neglected dogs were found on property she rented.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Saturday that Lindsay Morrow with five counts of animal torture and 22 counts of animal neglect, as well as theft, fraud and ongoing criminal conduct.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa says 19 living dogs and three dead dogs were removed Wednesday and Thursday from property in south-central Iowa that Morrow rented.

The group is treating and hoping to find homes for most of the dogs rescued. The group said Saturday that Lindsay described herself on a website as the director of a “no-kill” group called “Bully Breed Miracle Network and Rescue.”