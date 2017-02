DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC)- Two tenants were displaced Saturday night after a fire at an apartment complex in the 5400 block of Appomattox Road in Davenport.

When Davenport Fire got to the apartment building, flames were coming from the side of the building. Three floors were affected.

Crews quickly searched the complex and everyone got out safely.

No one was injured in the fire.

This is a developing story.