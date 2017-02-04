Hundreds gather to protest President Trumps travel ban order

Rock Island, Il (KWQC) President Donald Trumps travel ban on seven Muslim majority countries has many people across the nation rallying against it, including hundreds right here in the QC. Even though a federal judge blocked president trumps executive order Friday night, nearly 200 people still came together in front of the courthouse in Rock Island to express their frustrations over Mr. Trump signing it in the first place.

For Emaan Ali,a Muslim student at Augustana college, the rally was personal.

“I’m so glad that there are so many supporters and that there are people supporting Muslims, because it’s america and this is what we’re here for,” Ali said.

But President Trump is still sticking by his reasoning behind the ban of 7 Muslim majority countries in his latest tweet:

“When a country is no longer able to say who can, and who cannot , come in & out, especially for reasons of safety &.security – big trouble!”

But local protesters say there’s still work to be done

“If we don’t start even with smaller rallies like this, our voice won’t be heard, so it’s important for everyone to come out and show their support as well,” said Augustana Senior, Steven Mondloch.

Because people like Emaan Ali, say their mission is to create a better community

“I hope more people are more accepting. I hope people understand that we are all one, like we’re all humans and we’re all people and we’re all here, i’m a Muslim and i’m proud.”