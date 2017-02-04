Justice Department appeals travel ban ruling

WASHINGTON (CNN) – The Justice Department on Saturday appealed a decision to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals that stopped enforcement of the executive order banning travel to the US from seven Muslim-majority countries and suspending refugee entry to the US.

Friday night, federal Judge James Robart, a George W. Bush appointee who presides in Seattle, halted the enforcement of President Donald Trump’s order, effective nationwide.

Hours later, on Saturday morning, the Department of Homeland Security announced it had suspended all actions to implement the immigration order and would resume standard inspections of travelers as it did prior to the signing of the travel ban. But it urged the Justice Department to challenge the ruling “at the earliest possible time.”

