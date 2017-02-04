National Smokeless Tobacco Company issues recall

RICHMOND, Va. (KWQC) – The makers of of smokeless tobacco brands Copenhagen, Husky, and Skoal have issued a voluntary recall of multiple varieties of their smokeless tobacco products.

The US Smokeless Tobacco Company, or USSTC, issued the recall after receiving eight complaints of metal objects and pieces being found in certain cans of their products. They say that in each of these cases, the consumer could see the metal pieces. So far, there are no reports of any injuries.

The cans affected were manufactured in the company’s Franklin Park, Illinois facility and distributed nationally. The complaints that have been filed so far have come from consumers in Indiana, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Ohio.

USSTC says that cans that fall under this recall should not be opened or used. The following products have been listed in this recall:

Cope

Long Cut Straight

Copenhagen

Extra Long Cut Natural

Long Cut Mint

Long Cut Southern Blend

Pouch Mint

Pouch Wintergreen

Husky

Fine Cut Natural

Long Cut Straight

Long Cut Wintergreen

Skoal

Bandit Mint

Bandit Wintergreen

Long Cut Apple Tobacco Blend

Long Cut Berry Tobacco Blend

Long Cut Cherry

Long Cut Citrus Tobacco Blend

Long Cut Classic

Long Cut Peach Tobacco Blend

Long Cut Spearmint

Pouch Apple Tobacco Blend

Pouch Berry Tobacco Blend

Pouch Citrus Tobacco Blend

Snus Mint

Snus Smooth Mint

Xtra Long Cut Mint

Xtra Long Cut Rich Tobacco Blend

Xtra Long Cut Wintergreen

Xtra Pouch Crisp Tobacco Blend

Xtra Pouch Mint Blend

Xtra Pouch Rich Tobacco Blend

The recall also affects several brands that were exclusively sent to Hawaii, Alaska, and overseas military. For more information on how to verify that a specific can is affected, visit the US Smokeless Tobacco Company website.