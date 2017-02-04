National Smokeless Tobacco Company issues recall

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2008, file photo, Skoal smokeless tobacco is seen on display at a Costco store in Mountain View, Calif. It was announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Jan. 31, 2017, that some varieties of Skoal, Copenhagen, Cope and Husky brand smokeless tobacco are being voluntarily recalled by U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company’s amid complaints of metal objects, some of them sharp, being spotted in cans. (Photo: Paul Sakuma, ASSOCIATED PRESS)
FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2008, file photo, Skoal smokeless tobacco is seen on display at a Costco store in Mountain View, Calif. It was announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Jan. 31, 2017, that some varieties of Skoal, Copenhagen, Cope and Husky brand smokeless tobacco are being voluntarily recalled by U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company’s amid complaints of metal objects, some of them sharp, being spotted in cans. (Photo: Paul Sakuma, ASSOCIATED PRESS)

RICHMOND, Va. (KWQC) – The makers of of smokeless tobacco brands Copenhagen, Husky, and Skoal have issued a voluntary recall of multiple varieties of their smokeless tobacco products.

The US Smokeless Tobacco Company, or USSTC, issued the recall after receiving eight complaints of metal objects and pieces being found in certain cans of their products. They say that in each of these cases, the consumer could see the metal pieces. So far, there are no reports of any injuries.

The cans affected were manufactured in the company’s Franklin Park, Illinois facility and distributed nationally. The complaints that have been filed so far have come from consumers in Indiana, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Ohio.

USSTC says that cans that fall under this recall should not be opened or used. The following products have been listed in this recall:

Cope

  • Long Cut Straight

Copenhagen

  • Extra Long Cut Natural
  • Long Cut Mint
  • Long Cut Southern Blend
  • Pouch Mint
  • Pouch Wintergreen

Husky

  • Fine Cut Natural
  • Long Cut Straight
  • Long Cut Wintergreen

Skoal

  • Bandit Mint
  • Bandit Wintergreen
  • Long Cut Apple Tobacco Blend
  • Long Cut Berry Tobacco Blend
  • Long Cut Cherry
  • Long Cut Citrus Tobacco Blend
  • Long Cut Classic
  • Long Cut Peach Tobacco Blend
  • Long Cut Spearmint
  • Pouch Apple Tobacco Blend
  • Pouch Berry Tobacco Blend
  • Pouch Citrus Tobacco Blend
  • Snus Mint
  • Snus Smooth Mint
  • Xtra Long Cut Mint
  • Xtra Long Cut Rich Tobacco Blend
  • Xtra Long Cut Wintergreen
  • Xtra Pouch Crisp Tobacco Blend
  • Xtra Pouch Mint Blend
  • Xtra Pouch Rich Tobacco Blend

The recall also affects several brands that were exclusively sent to Hawaii, Alaska, and overseas military. For more information on how to verify that a specific can is affected, visit the US Smokeless Tobacco Company website.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s