National Smokeless Tobacco Company issues recall

RICHMOND, Va. (KWQC) – The makers of of smokeless tobacco brands Copenhagen, Husky, and Skoal have issued a voluntary recall of multiple varieties of their smokeless tobacco products.
The US Smokeless Tobacco Company, or USSTC, issued the recall after receiving eight complaints of metal objects and pieces being found in certain cans of their products. They say that in each of these cases, the consumer could see the metal pieces. So far, there are no reports of any injuries.
The cans affected were manufactured in the company’s Franklin Park, Illinois facility and distributed nationally. The complaints that have been filed so far have come from consumers in Indiana, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Ohio.
USSTC says that cans that fall under this recall should not be opened or used. The following products have been listed in this recall:
Cope
- Long Cut Straight
Copenhagen
- Extra Long Cut Natural
- Long Cut Mint
- Long Cut Southern Blend
- Pouch Mint
- Pouch Wintergreen
Husky
- Fine Cut Natural
- Long Cut Straight
- Long Cut Wintergreen
Skoal
- Bandit Mint
- Bandit Wintergreen
- Long Cut Apple Tobacco Blend
- Long Cut Berry Tobacco Blend
- Long Cut Cherry
- Long Cut Citrus Tobacco Blend
- Long Cut Classic
- Long Cut Peach Tobacco Blend
- Long Cut Spearmint
- Pouch Apple Tobacco Blend
- Pouch Berry Tobacco Blend
- Pouch Citrus Tobacco Blend
- Snus Mint
- Snus Smooth Mint
- Xtra Long Cut Mint
- Xtra Long Cut Rich Tobacco Blend
- Xtra Long Cut Wintergreen
- Xtra Pouch Crisp Tobacco Blend
- Xtra Pouch Mint Blend
- Xtra Pouch Rich Tobacco Blend
The recall also affects several brands that were exclusively sent to Hawaii, Alaska, and overseas military. For more information on how to verify that a specific can is affected, visit the US Smokeless Tobacco Company website.