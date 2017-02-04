Police investigating armed robbery in Davenport

armed-robbery 5 points

UPDATE: At approximately 5:26 pm on February 4th, 2017, police responded to Electric Expression Tattoo Shop for a report of an armed robbery.

The suspect is described as a black male, 20 to 30-years-old. He’s 5’7″ to 5’10” in height, slender build, and was wearing black clothing.

The suspect displayed a black revolver with a wood grip and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. Davenport Detectives are conducting a follow-up investigation.

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place near 5 Points in Davenport.

Davenport Police say that the suspect showed a pistol at a business located at 1634 W Locust Street. After the suspect left, the victim called police from the Walgreens nearby.

Multiple small businesses are located at the address of the robbery, and it is currently unclear which business was threatened. It is also unclear whether the suspect got away with any money.

Stay tuned to KWQC-TV6 News and KWQC.com.

