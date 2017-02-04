Silvis Dairy Queen customers pay it forward

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) – “It started with one guy and he was like, ‘Oh, I’ll pay for the person behind me.’ And then that guy was like, ‘Well, since he paid for me, I gotta pay for the person behind me.’ And from then on, it just kept going.”

Paying it forward in the QCA.

The Dairy Queen in Silvis served a string of good Samaritans on Friday.

Car after car passed through the drive-thru and offered to pay for the people behind them.

Workers at the store say it was a great way to spend a work day.

“I think it’s really great; I didn’t take a break today, because I just kind of kept going. Because the day just goes by so much faster when people were kind to one another, and people are nice to one another.”

At last count, more than 100 cars had participated.

