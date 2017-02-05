Canadian Pacific train derails in Dubuque County

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC)-  A northbound Canadian Pacific Train derailed south of Dubuque near Massey, Iowa around 6:30 a.m.

26 empty train cars were involved in the derailment.

No injuries were reported.

It happened South of Massey, Iowa near Massey Station Road.

Canadian Pacific Spokesman AndyCummings says there were no environmental issues.

“We take this incident very seriously,” Cummings told KWQC. “We immediately worked to get teams dispatched to the site.”

He added that CP will be working “with a focus on safety” to restore the tracks back to operation.

No word on how long that will take.

 

