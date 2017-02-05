Clinton orchestra students spend the day making meals for Super Bowl Sunday

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) — Students in the Clinton High School Orchestra didn’t spend their day watching pre-game specials, instead they packed and delivered meals throughout the community.

The orchestra hosts a sub sandwich fundraiser on Super Bowl Sunday each year in hopes to raise money for a trip in the Spring. The group decided to buy into the Super Bowl hype 26 years ago. Now more than 1,000 people purchase sub meals from the orchestra.

For community members this is a convenient option as stores tend to be busy on game day. Chris Dennings volunteered to help with the fundraiser this year but said in the past he took advantage of the delivered meals. “I know when we’ve had a pile of sandwiches comes to our house hosting a Super Bowl party, it’s worked out very well,” said Dennings.

Director Greg Marston said the fundraiser brings in a lot of support from the community and supports local business. The group gets their sandwich fixings from Homer’s Deli, a local restaurant and bakery. Marston also uses the event as a team building and learning opportunity for his students. “We really hopes that it’s just at least one afternoon of what it might feel like to be in a serious job, where you are working pretty hard,” said Marston.

Each student is assigned a job from building boxes to delivering the meals. The students work from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. or until everything is done. Marston said this prepares them for the working world. “We drive them pretty hard but they respond and they know the end result,” said Marston.

Dennings said his children enjoy the event because it helps them bond as a team. “I think it’s very popular from the aspect of the kids being able to work together as a unit, work together as a team,” said Dennings, “and that kind of hones their skills into the orchestra as well because they have to perform with each other.”

The orchestra is planning to go to Minneapolis in the spring for a chance to meet with a professional coach and orchestra.