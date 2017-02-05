Fire crews battle grass fire in northern Scott County

Scott County grass fire View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) – Fire crews battled a grass fire north of Park View on Sunday afternoon.

Just after 1 pm on February 5, crews fire crews responded to the call located on 305th street. The homeowners say they were performing a controlled burn on part of their 50 acre lot. The homeowner had the fire under control until winds shifted direction.

Eldridge, McCausland, and Long Grove fire crews were on scene for over an hour. The fire burned across 10 to 15 acres before crews were able to extinguish it.