Fire crews battle grass fire in northern Scott County

By Published: Updated:

Scott County grass fire

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) – Fire crews battled a grass fire north of Park View on Sunday afternoon.

Just after 1 pm on February 5, crews fire crews responded to the call located on 305th street. The homeowners say they were performing a controlled burn on part of their 50 acre lot. The homeowner had the fire under control until winds shifted direction.

Eldridge, McCausland, and Long Grove fire crews were on scene for over an hour. The fire burned across 10 to 15 acres before crews were able to extinguish it.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s