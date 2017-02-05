Iowa woman’s unexpected find goes viral

WAUKON, Iowa (KWQC) – An Iowa woman’s Facebook post featuring a calf in a car went viral last week.

Brenda Strong and her aunt were making a stop at the local Dollar General when they spotted a calf sitting in the front seat of a parked car. Despite growing up in Iowa, Strong’s aunt thought the sight was too funny, so they stopped to take some pictures.

Strong later posted the picture on Facebook with the caption, “Only in Iowa!!! Parked at the local store…. Yep… that’s a cow folks!!!” Apparently a lot of people enjoyed Strong’s post, because it has since garnered nearly 120,000 shares and 4,200 comments. Some people have even responded to Strong with their own pictures of farm animals being transported in cars or the cabs of pickup trucks.

There’s no word on who the calf belonged to or exactly why it was riding in a car, but thanks to Strong, that calf certainly has a lot of new fans.