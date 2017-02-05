Monmouth PD searches for two missing young men after entering a sewer system

By Published: Updated:
1514338_578701275551740_363597187_n

MONMOUTH, Ill (KWQC)- The Monmouth Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding two missing young men.

They posted to Facebook Sunday night saying two young men were last seen around 4 p.m. going into a sewer system through a man hole cover in the area of South 9th street and East 6th Avenue.

Both are believed to be white, one with blond hair and the other with dark hair. One had a grey coat and the other had a camouflage coat.

If anyone has information, they are encouraged to call the Monmouth Police Department at (309) 734-8383.

Police and City Crews are on scene looking for the boys.

A skateboard was also left behind inside the sewer system.

16508216_1270563663032161_7612969328624132716_n

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s