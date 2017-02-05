Super Bowl Sunday marks the second biggest day of food consumption

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) – After Thanksgiving, Super Bowl Sunday is considered the second biggest day for food consumption, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

With many football fans hosting game watching parties, most Americans choose to stay in rather than go out to eat.

Grocery stores, like Hy-Vee, treat the Super Bowl as they would any other holiday.

“It’s been pretty much nonstop getting ready for those finger-y foods,” says Hy-Vee kitchen manager Brandon Zawada. “Basically it’s supply and demand. We kind of figure out over the years what goes and what doesn’t.”

While wings and chips are the fan favorite, Zawada says there are certain trends that come and go.

“This year we did a lot of different hummes-es,” he explains. “Now we’ve done a lot of different sweet stuff, so we’ve done a variety of cheesecake dips.”

Hy-Vee was bustling with shoppers which Assistant Manager Travas Carlson says is good for business.

“It’s great as long as we make sure we have everything in stock and have everything for customers,” Carlson says. “People want to come in and get it quick and easy and get out of here.”

Mark Drake is one shopper who plans to attend a friend’s Super Bowl party. Drake says appetizers are the best part of the game.

“It’s about how much stuff you can eat. It’s about finger food,” Drake adds. “We start eating and we get pumped up and you just gotta keep eating.”

Wings are the most popular food consumed today. The National Chicken Council estimates 1.3 billion wings will be eaten, 30 million more than last year.