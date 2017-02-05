Supporters attend pro-Trump rally in New York

NEW YORK (NBC) – People gathered in front of Trump Towers in New York City today for a rally in support of President Donald Trump.

The ‘We the People Support President Trump’ rally was organized by the Queens Village Republican Club.

Supporters waved american flags, carried signs saying ‘We the People support our President Trump,’ and sang patriotic songs.

And despite protests across the country and overseas against the president’s travel ban of people from seven Muslim-majority countries, supporters say the president is doing a good job.

“What I believe is our country has a right to decide who comes in and who doesn’t come in, and I think the Congress and the President should decide that,” said a Trump supporter named Phillip. He chose not to provide his last name.

Dante Mazza of Columbia Students for Trump also voiced his support. “He’s really been doing an excellent job. We’ve seen him keeping America safe. He made an excellent pick for Supreme Court Justice, Gorsuch, one of the best picks ever. He’s working hard to bring jobs back you know working with leaders in the auto industry and the pharmaceutical industry and cutting regulation and doing all sorts of wonderful things to get the country moving again. You’ve seen it reflected in the stock market. You’ve seen it reflected in consumer confidence. People are really excited … From the moment he announced it’s about the future of this country and what direction we want it to go, and I think balance is important. You know we’ve had eight years of a democratic administration, and I think we need a counter-balance to that to make sure we stay the course.”

“He only banned certain countries so it is not a Muslim ban. He didn’t ban Pakistan, he didn’t ban Egypt or Saudi Arabia which are countries that should have probably gone into the ban, and it’s only a temporary solution until they fix certain policies,” said Arina Merkulova, also of Columbia Students for Trump.