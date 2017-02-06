Blood drive in memory of local fallen soldier set for Tuesday

SHERRARD, Ill. (KWQC) – Students from Sherrard’s All School Senate are organizing the annual B.J. Luxmore Memorial Blood Drive, in memory of U.S. Army Cpl. Bryant “B.J.” Luxmore. He was a 2005 Sherrard graduate who enlisted in the U.S. Army after college and was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2012.

The blood drive runs Tuesday, February 7th from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in a gymnasium at Sherrard High School.

The school is once again working with the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center to dedicate the blood drive to B.J. Luxmore’s memory. Many students and members of the local community participate by donating blood. Walk-ins are welcome.