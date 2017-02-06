Clinton home heavily damaged by early morning fire

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) — Officials say it took around 45 minutes to get a fire under control early Sunday morning, February 5, 2017. Crews were called to the scene at 3624 N 3rd Street, around just after 1 a.m.

When crews arrived on scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming out of the second story windows. After the fire was out, crews remained on scene for two hours performing salvage and overhaul.

There was no one home at the time of the fire. The home sustained heavy fire damage to the second floor and roof.

No cause was reported by officials. According to officials, there were no injuries.