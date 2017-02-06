Davenport Library hosts “fake news” discussion

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC)- Thousands of Facebook statuses, stories, and tweets are posted online each day. But, how do you determine what is fake and what is real news?

The Davenport Library hosted a panel of journalists and one professor from the Quad Cities to explain the difference and have a discussion with people on news coverage.

Questions from the 100 or so people in the audience ranged from how to spot fake news to how local news outlets cover different stories.

The panel consisted of KWQC’s Gary Metevier, NPR’s Herb Trix, Autumn Phillips from the Quad City Times, Alan Sivell a St. Ambrose Professor and freelance journalist Peter Rugg.

The panel was also asked about a code of ethics that journalists follow, that can be found here.

“I’ve been angry for months listening to somebody attack the press which was set up by the founders of our country to become the fourth estate,” said Sivell to the audience, who teaches journalism at St. Abmrose. “It is the fourth branch of government un-elected on purpose and set up that way. Yes we teach ethics, there is a code of ethics. You should follow them and if you don’t. Get out. But, they shouldn’t all be attacked.”

The library also has a list of fact checking sites to help you decipher news content, those can be found here