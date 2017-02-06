Fulton, Illinois faces police officer shortage and overtime expenses

FULTON, Il, (KWQC)- The Fulton Police Department is pushing for more patrol officers as they continue to operate with fewer than half of their normal staff. As of now, the department is allowed to have six patrol officers, with the addition of the Lieutenant and Police Chief. Recently, two officers left on medical leave, leaving the department with only four patrol officers. Police Chief, James Rhoades said the short staff has had a big impact.

“If you’re tied up on a call and you only have one officer out, you’re not being able to run traffic enforcement, deter crime, because you’re not seen.”

The shortage of officers has also left the department spending additional costs in overtime. Rhoades said the department budgeted $16,000 for overtime costs, but has already spent $30,542 and without additional officers, believes that number could grow. To allow for overtime expenses, Rhoades said the department has had to cut out other expenditures.

“My number one job as the Chief is public safety,” Rhoades said. “A lot of departments have issues with budgets, and they’re making cuts well that’s the wrong way to go at this time, you really need to increase your man power.”

The Fulton City Council approved adding a ninth officer in a November meeting, however Rhoades believes 12 officers would allow the department to serve the community more efficiently. The city council will meet again on February 18 to discuss the next best steps.