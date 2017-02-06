Ice fisherman dies in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) — Sheriff’s officials say one person died after falling through the ice on an ice fishing trip. The incident happened on February 5, 2017 around 2:18 p.m. at 1572 Cottonwood Drive/Gamber Cove, in Dahinda, Ill.

Officials say two people were ice fishing and were getting ready to leave when one fell through the ice. The other person tried to rescue the one in the water, but the ice broke and they fell through too. The second person was able to get out of the water and call fro help.

The body of the man was recovered just after 5 p.m. He was identified as 56-year-old Victor Robb of Washington, Ill. Knox County Coroner Mark Thomas, pronounced Robb dead at the scene around 5:48 p.m.