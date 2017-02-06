Iowa bill reintroduced to help veterans receive psychiatric care

Related Coverage VA Inspector General releases update on Ketchum investigation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KWQC) – Congressman Dave Loebsack along with Congressman Stivers reintroduced bipartisan legislation to ensure no veteran seeking in-patient psychiatric care at a VA center is denied care.

Last year, Sgt. Brandon Ketchum, a veteran from Davenport, was turned away from a VA facility after seeking psychiatric help. After being denied care, he took his own life. According to Congressman Loebsack, Sgt. Ketchum’s death reinforces a need for change at the VA to ensure any veteran who is suffering from a mental health issue gets the treatment they need.

The bill titled the Sgt. Brandon Ketchum Never Again Act will ensure if a veteran asks for mental health care from a VA, they will get it.

“I am proud to reintroduce the Sgt. Brandon Ketchum Never Again Act to ensure no veteran in crisis is ever turned away. This legislation would require VA Medical Centers to provide psychiatric care for any veteran that asks for it,” said Loebsack. “Our veterans have sacrificed too much to ever feel alone when struggling with mental health issues. When these veterans reach out, we as a country owe it to them to answer their call. I am proud to help honor Sgt. Ketchum’s life by working to ensure our veterans get the care they are seeking.”