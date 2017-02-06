Kewanee facility to house “Life Skills Re-Entry Center” for Illinois offenders

Kewanee, ILLINOIS (KWQC) – The Illinois Department of Corrections announced today it will launch it’s first “Life Skills Re-Entry Center” in Kewanee.

The former Illinois Youth Detention Center will house the new program.

The first of its kind in the state, officials say the facility will allow offenders nearing the end of their sentences to learn skills to help them readjust to society.

It is one of three life skills re-entry centers planned for the state.

“It’s a brand new way of doing corrections,” Warden Tony Williams said Monday. “Both myself and my staff are very excited to offer this new concept of corrections for not only our offender population, but for the state of Illinois.”

The center is set to begin receiving offenders later this month.

The Kewanee facility will also house a small number of offenders with more than four years on their sentences, who will complete the coursework and then return to medium and maximum security facilities to serve as peer educators.