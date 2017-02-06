Kewanee youth center ready to reopen as reentry facility

Related Coverage Illinois to close Kewanee youth detention center despite objections

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) – A closed juvenile detention center is ready to reopen as a reentry center in Kewanee. The Illinois Department of Corrections announced Mon., Feb. 6, 2017 that the facility will begin receiving offenders near the end of their sentence later this month.

It’s the first Life Skills Reentry Center to open in the state, where inmates learn skills critical to their success in the community before they are released.

It’s part of Ill. Gov. Bruce Rauner’s plan to reduce the prison population and restructure the state’s criminal justice system.

“Nearly half of the people who leave our custody come back to us within three years,” said IDOC Director John Baldwin.

The facility will offer education, job training and behavior therapy to offenders who have one to four years left on their sentence. They will also learn life skills, like how to manage a bank account and use technology.

Another part of the program is that a small number of inmates who have more than four years on their sentences, will be trained and then return to prisons to serve as peer educators.

IDOC announced its plan in June of 2016, after learning that the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice would close its Kewanee facility. The Reentry center could start receiving inmates as soon as Feb. 16, 2017.

Tony Williams has been named warden at the Kewanee Life Skills Reentry Center. Look for an interview with him on KWQC-TV6 news.