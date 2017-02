GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) – The Illinois Dept. of Transportation says U.S. Highway 34 at Farnham St., Just west of I-74 in Galesburg will be reduced to one lane for bridge repair work.

Crews will be working starting at 7 a.m. on Tues., Feb, 7, 2017. No word on how long the lane closure will last.

Drivers in that area as asked to slow down and use caution.