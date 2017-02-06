Local ad airs during the Super Bowl

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – To air an advertisement during the national broadcast of last night’s Super Bowl LI cost up to five million dollars.

Local companies took advantage of buying advertisement time during the local spot breaks.

Genesis Health System was one of those companies.

“We thought the Super Bowl would be the most efficient and effective way to communicate that message,” says Ken Croken, Chief Marketing Officer for Genesis.

Genesis lucked out and selected a time slot during the 3rd quarter of the game, when things started to turn around for Super Bowl Champions New England Patriots.

TAG Communications, a regionally based ad agency, rose to the occasion to create the ad and a social media campaign to go along with it.

Part of the campaign involved working before, during, and after the game to engage with viewers. To achieve this, TAG staff members set up a “war room” to ensure all hands were on deck.

“There was about ten of our team members all on laptops ready to go we were monitoring all platforms and live tweeting and Facebook content generation,” explains Natalie Johansen Murray, TAG Communications Executive Vice President.

TAG President Randy Jacobs has been in the advertising and marketing business for several years. He’s seen it evolve to the current multi-screen platform.

“When I started in the business you had basic media, television, radio, and cable that was starting up from an advertising standpoint,” Jacobs recalls. “Now there’s so many great platforms.”

Both TAG and Genesis consider the spot a big success from the feedback they’ve received so far.

The ad was generated to launch their newest version of da Vinci Xi, a state-of-the-art technology used in robotic enhanced surgeries.