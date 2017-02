KWQC (Quad Cities) – A meteor lit up the night sky in the upper midwest around 1:25AM. Reports of the fireball poured in from Iowa and Illinois, several from the Quad Cities, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Several dash cam videos were included in the report. Meteors are not uncommon, but one of this magnitude doesn’t happen every day. If you saw the meteor and would like to report it you can do so here: http://www.amsmeteors.org/members/imo_view/event/2017/454

