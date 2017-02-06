mild-winter-benefits-farmers-in-the-quad-cities-area

CLINTON COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) – Farmers in the Quad Cities area say they are taking advantage of the mild winter. They say they’re getting as much done as they can before planting season with a little help from Mother Nature, and they’re hoping this weather is around to stay.

“It’s what? February 6th and it’s 40-something degrees out and I can remember February 6th, probably a ways back that it was negative 30 [degrees], so I’ll take this anyday over the negative stuff,” Rob Cousins, a farmer in Clinton County, said.

He says this winter has been good to his farm so far.

“With no snow pack on the ground it makes it a little easier when you’re doing chores and taking care of livestock you don’t have to worry about slipping or falling,” Cousins said.

He says the mild winter makes both him and his livestock happy.

“They enjoy it when the suns shining and they’ve got dry places to lay,” Cousins said.

A few miles up the road in Clinton County, Joe Dierickx is also enjoying the warmer weather and lack of snow.

He says his fields are benefiting from it.

“The freezing and thawing cycles will soften the soil up, it will make it so that water can naturally drain through the soil better, than it would otherwise,” Dierickx said.

Cousins says there’s no predicting what mother nature could do, but he believes farmers could potentially start planting earlier.

“We got some decent nice weather and we’ll take advantage of this right now, but we just [have to] watch ourselves when we get to be in the spring,” Cousins said.

Both Cousins and Dierickx agree this year is off to a good start, and they hope to see that continue.

“We had a good growing season last year and good yields and hopefully you know the weather will help contribute to another great year of good yields and able to get a good long growing season in,” Cousins said.

Since the roads are not covered in snow and ice, Cousins and Dierickx say they’ve also been able to take their corn and soybeans to grain elevators easier this season.