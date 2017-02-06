Monmouth Police look to ID teens who entered stormwater system-UPDATED

UPDATE: Police say they searched the stormwater system on Sunday night, February 5, 2017 where two teens were seen entering. They say they found an open manhole cover and went in for a quick search.

Another search was conducted at a different location where it looked like someone had exited the system. No one was found during either search.

Police say, given the fact they had two locations of entry/exit, the search inside the system was called off.

There were no reports of any missing teenagers on Monday morning. The investigation remains ongoing as officers try to determine the identity of the teens.

MONMOUTH, Ill (KWQC)- The Monmouth Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding two missing young men.

They posted to Facebook Sunday night saying two young men were last seen around 4 p.m. going into a sewer system through a man hole cover in the area of South 9th street and East 6th Avenue.

Both are believed to be white, one with blond hair and the other with dark hair. One had a grey coat and the other had a camouflage coat.

If anyone has information, they are encouraged to call the Monmouth Police Department at (309) 734-8383.

Police and City Crews are on scene looking for the boys.

A skateboard was also left behind inside the sewer system.