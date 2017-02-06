Monica Kurth sworn-in as new House rep.

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) – Iowa’s newest state representative was sworn-in to office Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. Monica Kurth of Davenport was chosen in a special election to fill the seat vacated by Jim Lykam, who moved to the Iowa Senate. Since the session is already underway, Kurth immediately went to work.

According to a news release, Kurth also received her committee assignments serving on Environmental Protection, Local Government, Public Safety, Ways and Means and Administration and Regulation Budget subcommittees.

Kurth says she looks forward to hearing from constituents and learning what’s important to them throughout the legislative session.

You can contact Rep. Kurth at the State Capitol during the week at: Monica.kurth@legis.iowa.gov or by calling 515-281-3221.