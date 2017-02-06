Motion Raceworks: Made in the QCA

MT. JOY, Iowa (KWQC) – Motion Raceworks has only been around 18 months but has taken off just as fast as the cars it supplies.

“From last December (2015) to this [past] December, we grew 15 times,” says Doug Cook, who along with his brother, Andy, and their friend, Brian, started this company that makes precision parts for race cars.

Today, Motion Raceworks is filling orders from customers as far away as Australia.

“We ship stuff about every week to Qatar, Australia, Great Britain, Germany,” Cook says. “My phone kind of goes off at weird times of the day because they’re operating at times we’re asleep, but it’s really neat to kind of communicate with people of all kinds of cultures.”

Motion Raceworks, located in north Scott County, Iowa, will have a big presence at the upcoming “Lights Out 8” races in Georgia.

Several cars on the track on February 13, 2017 will have parts under the hood that were made in the QCA.