Officials look for Iowa work release escapee

By Published: Updated:

colton-edward-benson-blaineCOUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KWQC) — Officials are on the lookout for a man who failed to return to an Iowa work release facility. According to officials, 26-year-old Colton Edward Benson-Blaine failed to return to the Council Bluffs Work Release Facility from employment on Sunday, February 5, 2017.

Benson-Blaine was transferred to work release on January 24, 2017. His sentence began on August 5, 2011. He was sentenced to 12 years and two months in Shelby County for voluntary manslaughter, operating motor vehicle without owner consent, voluntary absence (escape), escape of misdemeanant.

He is described as a white male, with blonde hair and blue eyes, six foot three inches and weighing 261 pounds.

Anyone with information should call police.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s