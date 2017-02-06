Officials look for Iowa work release escapee

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KWQC) — Officials are on the lookout for a man who failed to return to an Iowa work release facility. According to officials, 26-year-old Colton Edward Benson-Blaine failed to return to the Council Bluffs Work Release Facility from employment on Sunday, February 5, 2017.

Benson-Blaine was transferred to work release on January 24, 2017. His sentence began on August 5, 2011. He was sentenced to 12 years and two months in Shelby County for voluntary manslaughter, operating motor vehicle without owner consent, voluntary absence (escape), escape of misdemeanant.

He is described as a white male, with blonde hair and blue eyes, six foot three inches and weighing 261 pounds.

Anyone with information should call police.