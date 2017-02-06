Possible consequences of Davenport schools using reserve funds

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – The Davenport school district knows more about potential consequences for using reserve funds as school leaders fight for equal funding. The district is trying to prepare for what could happen.

School Board President Ralph Johanson says the repercussions would be damaging to the district. He believes Superintendent Dr. Art Tate will lose his license. If that happens the board has to fire him. There are also consequences for the school board of directors. It could get sued for allowing reserves to be used and the entire board could be removed or impeached. Individual directors may face legal action and fines. There’s also a chance the state would have to take over governing responsibilities. School leaders fear the impact that sort of disruption would have on the district.

“I’m going to ask at the next meeting that the board start planning for these potential consequences so that if they do happen then we’re prepared,” said Johanson. “Additionally we’re trying to work with our legislators to see if they can make something happen because if they can maybe we can avert all of this.”

He added that the continued support from the community and students helps keep the momentum up. Johanson plans to go to Des Moines on Tuesday along with Chamber of Commerce representatives to continue to work with legislators for a solution.