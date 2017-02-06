Pulling Some Strings

LOUISA COUNTY, Iow (KWQC) — He plays, builds, and repairs. Kenny Fox likes to pull strings. Guitar strings. The Louisa County man is a guitar guru.

He is a guitar repairman. and also plays the instrument. Fox is especially fond of classic country music. He never took lessons and does not read music. He plays by ear.

Fox comes from a musical family. His dad played for many years. He has siblings who are also very talented.

Two of Ken’s favorite guitar players are legends Chet Atkins and Les Paul. Fox says those two entertainers made it look easy.

Playing the guitar is a form of musical therapy for the twenty five year old. He also enjoys the subtle, mellow sound of folk, blue grass, and country and western.

The guitar man from Louisa County who makes sure all strings are attached!

