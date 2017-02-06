Record-breaking year for University of Iowa Dance Marathon

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) — The 2017 University of Iowa Dance Marathon was a record-breaker. In a media release, organizers say the annual event raised over $2.5 million for pediatric oncology and bone marrow transplant patients and their families treated at University of Iowa Children’s Hospital. Over the past 23 years, UI Dance Marathon has raised over $21.4 million.

After 24 hours of no sleep, no sitting, and no caffeine, after 24 hours full of music, memories, and miracles, Dance Marathon 23 has concluded. The Big Event, which was comprised of over 2,600 students, who each had to raise $500 or more in order to attend the Big Event, is proud to announce that this year they raised $2,572,130.23 to help fund pediatric cancer research at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

The funds will help provide financial support for over 900 families that are a part of the University of Iowa Dance Marathon community. From these 900 families, 15 children were honored during the annual graduation ceremony, marking the child’s achievement of being five years cancer free.

University of Iowa Dance Marathon is a student- run philanthropy that creates and sustains special projects to provide emotional and financial support for pediatric oncology and bone marrow transplant patients and their families treated at University of Iowa Children’s Hospital. The tote board was helped by the Mini Dance Marathons, Children’s Miracle Network Radiothon, and fundraising efforts by Dance Marathon alumni. This year alone, the Mini Dance Marathons, held by local schools, contributed $186,152 the alumni granted over $200,000 and the radiothon contributed $41,436.70.

With the major help from the two, combined with the endless time, energy, and passion of its many participants – from dancers to kiddos to community partners – Dance Marathon 23 is truly a year to remember. Throughout the past 23 years, UI Dance Marathon has raised over $21.4 million total to help families in their fight against pediatric cancer. FTK!