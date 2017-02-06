Shots fired report in central Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – Police are investigating a report of shots fired in the 500 block of West Hayes St. in Davenport.

The call came in just before 1:30 p.m. Mon., Feb. 6, 2017. Police say they have no reports of injuries or damage, but they did find bullet casings in the intersection of Hayes and Scott streets.

Police say witnesses reported that a white vehicle was being chased by two other vehicles. The vehicles were traveling westbound on Hayes St when the shots were fired.

Detectives are conducting follow up on the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via our mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA.”